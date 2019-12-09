Hoover police investigating Sunday shooting

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a man being shot Sunday.

According to a release sent out by the department, officers responded to the 400 block of O’Neal Drive at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, where a 28-year-old male was found who was suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was subsequently transported to UAB Hospital, where he was treated and released hours later.

“The victim and a witness stated they were sitting in a vehicle outside of the witness’s residence when an unknown male approached the driver’s side window and fired one shot,” the release stated. “Both described the suspect as a black male wearing a dark hoodie who fled on foot after the shooting.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562. Those who wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

