Hoover police investigating shooting near The Park at Wakefield and Wellington apartments

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that left one man in critical condition Tuesday night.

At 9:41 p.m., the Hoover 911 center received multiple calls of shots fired near the 100 building at The Park at Wakefield and Wellington apartments. Officers arrived on scene to find an adult male lying on the sidewalk suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UAB Hospital by Hoover Fire medics with life threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition.

Witnesses reported hearing some type of altercation take place prior to the shots being fired and seeing two unknown men running away from the scene.

As of Wednesday, there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Detective Drew Mims at 205-739-7274. Those who wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.