Photo of a homicide investigation by Hoover Police at the Marathon gas station on Hwy 280 (Photo courtesy of Marlon Price).

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police are investigating a homicide at a Marathon gas station in Hoover Wednesday night.

According to a press release sent out by HPD Captain Keith Czeskleba, officers were dispatched to the gas station, located off Highway 280 near the Jim ‘N Nicks restaurant, on calls of a person at the convenience store being shot at 8:29 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Hoover Fire Department medics arrived at the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

Witnesses reported that the woman entered the store, followed by a man. A verbal argument between the two quickly escalated into a physical altercation. The suspect pulled a handgun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene in a gold Sedan. He was last seen traveling westbound on Highway 280.

Detectives are currently working to identify the victim and determine if she was acquainted with the suspect.

Those with information on this case are urged to call Detective Brandon Eddy at 205-739-7499. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

