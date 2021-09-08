Hoover police detain grandmother who left 8-month old in vehicle at Galleria

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police have detained a grandmother who allegedly left a child alone in a car at the Riverchase Galleria Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call just after 1:30 p.m. about a child alone in a car in the Macy’s parking lot, Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said.

“Police officers and fire personnel arrived on-scene and forced entry into the vehicle to rescue the child,” he said.

Officers located the child’s grandmother inside the mall with three additional children.

All four children were placed into the custody of Jefferson County DHR.

The grandmother was detained and has been transferred to the Hoover City Jail. It is unclear at this time if she will face charges over the incident.