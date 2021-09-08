Hoover police charge grandmother who left 8-month-old in vehicle at Galleria with child endangerment, drug trafficking

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police have detained a grandmother who allegedly left a child alone in a car at the Riverchase Galleria Wednesday afternoon.

Jocelyn Sharmeen Parrish, 42, was charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug trafficking and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Police responded to a call just after 1:30 p.m. about a child alone in a car in the Macy’s parking lot, Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said. The vehicle was not running and the child was still in his car seat.

“Police officers and fire personnel arrived on-scene and forced entry into the vehicle to rescue the child,” he said.

Authorities say that while officers were removing the victim from the vehicle, they observed a firearm and various narcotics laying in the front floorboard.

Officers located the child’s grandmother inside the mall with three additional children, ranging in ages from 3 to 6.

All four children were placed into the custody of Jefferson County DHR.

Parrish was detained and transferred to the Hoover City Jail. She will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail with a $210,000 bond.