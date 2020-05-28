Hoover police arrest suspect in Hibbett Sports shoplifting case

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department have arrested a man following a shoplifting incident that led to a police pursuit and car crash.

At 6:14 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shoplifting call at Hibbett Sports on Montgomery Highway over a report of a who stole several items from the store and fled in a grey Ford Mustang. Officers located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop on Lorna Road, but the suspect refused to stop. However, officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Three minutes later, the suspect crashed into a work van on Lorna Road near Wisteria Drive. A citizen driving a Honda CRV stopped to provide assistance and the suspect got into that vehicle which was still occupied by an adult female.

“As an officer was arriving on the scene of the crash, the suspect backed into the patrol vehicle and fled with the female still inside,” a release from the HPD stated. “Officers then began pursuing the vehicle as it entered I-65 North from Montgomery Highway. The CRV continued on I-65 and exited onto University Boulevard. After striking two police Tahoes, the vehicle stopped on 9th Avenue North near 14th Street North and the suspect surrendered.”

No one was injured during the pursuit.

The suspect was taken to Hoover City Jail. The suspect’s name will be released once formal arrest warrants have been obtained.

