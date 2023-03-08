JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 20-year-old Hoover man died while being held at the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Isaiah Rashad Lowe was found in his private cell Monday suffering from symptoms of apparent medical complications. Lowe was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, where he died the following day.

The coroner’s office will perform an examination Wednesday to determine the cause of Lowe’s death.

Lowe was held at the jail after being booked on second-degree assault, assault with bodily fluids and third-degree criminal trespassing charges on December 5, 2022.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Lowe’s death.