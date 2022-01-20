Hoover man charged with soliciting child porn while out on bond for sex crimes

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department arrested a man for allegedly soliciting child pornography while he was out on bond for previous sex crimes.

Michael John Carter, 73, was taken into custody after police conducted a search of a motel he was staying at. Authorities say they discovered multiple images of suspected child pornography on electronic devices in Carter’s possession.

According to HPD, Carter was previously arrested back in February 2021 on charges of sexual abuse against a relative as well as possession of approximately 377 images of child porn. He posted bond and was out of jail while he awaited trial. Then in November, HPD was given a tip that Carter was “using the internet to solicit child pornography.”

Carter is now being held without bond at the Hoover City Jail on charges of possession of obscene matter and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter. He will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail on Thursday.