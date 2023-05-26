HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hoover man faces several charges after allegedly trying to suffocate his wife with a trash bag Thursday morning.

Mardoqueo Poroj-Argueta, 37, has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

According to the Hoover Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call Thursday at Lorna Place Apartments. A witness heard a woman calling for assistance and saw a man trying to pull her into an apartment. Responding officers located Poroj-Argueta and the victim.

HPD stated the initial investigation determined Poroj-Argueta used his hands and weapons to severely assault the victim before attempting to suffocate her. He was taken into custody without issue.

Poroj-Argueta is being held in Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail later Friday. Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to call HPD detective Jennifer Harrelson at 205-444-7539.