HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested a suspect in the death of a woman found in an apartment over the weekend.

Cortez Lenarde Warren, 32, was charged with the killing of Madison Shea Pilkington after she was found dead inside her apartment at The Halston early Saturday morning. He was taken into custody later that afternoon.

According to HPD, one of Pilkington’s family members found her inside the apartment after they found out she didn’t show up for work. Authorities say that preliminary evidence suggests Pilkington, 25, died as a result of assault.

Warren has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. He is set to be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail Monday and will be held on bond.