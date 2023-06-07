HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of a Jefferson County man on possession of child pornography.

Russell John Sweeney, 48, was arrested last week by law enforcement, including members from the Hoover Police Department and the University of Alabama Police Regional Evidence and Analysis and Cyber Intelligence Team.

Sweeney, who resides in Hoover, was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, a class C felony punishable by up to 10 years for each count.

Sweeney was arrested on a warrant issued by the Attorney General’s office and upon arrest was taken to the Jefferson County Jail. His bond was then set at $60,000.