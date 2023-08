BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is on the scene of a homicide investigation Thursday night.

The investigation is underway in the 3100 block of 33rd Place North. The public information division is en route to provide additional information.

Truman Fitzgerald with BPD confirmed to CBS 42 that an 18-year-old male was shot at around 8:51 p.m. at the same location Thursday. It is currently unknown if he is the homicide victim.

