BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide near Birmingham-Southern college.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks confirmed that a vehicle containing three occupants, including a driver and two children, was involved a shooting caused by another vehicle in the 900 block of Arkadelphia Road.

The driver of the vehicle has been pronounced deceased. The children were transported to Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The driver and passengers of the second vehicle were transported to a different hospital in stable condition.

BPD is currently investigating the scene.

