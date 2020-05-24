Homicide investigation underway in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in west Birmingham.

Around 5 p.m., Birmingham police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Bessemer Road.

Homicide Investigation

2300 block of Bessemer Road pic.twitter.com/irmhfJInhz — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) May 24, 2020

Police arrived to find a victim lying on the ground unresponsive. Authorities pronounced them dead at the scene.

The victim was a customer at the New Vision car wash when they were shot. It happened outside the car wash, police say.