BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is currently on the scene of a homicide investigation Monday night.

The investigation is underway in the 1500 block of Alemeda Avenue. According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, BPD officers received calls of a person shot in the area just after 7 p.m.

Officers arrived and located an adult female at the scene who was shot inside a vehicle. She was transported to UAB Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

BPD has taken multiple people into custody for questioning, according to Fitzgerald. Detectives currently believe shots were fired following an argument.

