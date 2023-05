Photo from the scene of a homicide investigation in the 1000 block of Elm Street SW in Birmingham (Courtesy of Neal Posey).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Friday afternoon.

Officers are currently at the scene in the 1000 Block of Elm Street Southwest. A public information officer is en route to provide more information.

