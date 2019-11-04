Homicide investigation underway in Titusville community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that left one victim dead Sunday evening.

Around 5 p.m., officers from the South Precinct responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of 1st Street South. Once police officers arrived, they found the victim lying in the street unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police report.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue along with the Jefferson County Coroner arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

South Precinct officers located another person at the scene believed to be involved in the altercation with the victim just before the shooting. That person was taken into custody, police say.

Investigators are continuing to gather additional information on the altercation.

Anyone with information, call Birmingham Police at (205) 254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at (205)-254-7777.