BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide Thursday afternoon.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Tempest Drive at around 2:25 p.m. on a report of a person shot. They entered an apartment unit and discovered an adult male victim, who was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

The preliminary investigation suggests that an argument occurred inside the unit between the victim and a suspect, which lead to shots being fired. The suspect fled the scene and is currently not in police custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.