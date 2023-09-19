BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is on the scene of a homicide investigation Tuesday night.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers responded to the 1900 block of 13th Way Southwest at 8:37 p.m. on reports of a person shot. They discovered an adult male who was shot and lying unresponsive on a curb. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel.

Fitzgerald said details are limited in this preliminary investigation. He urges eyewitnesses and people to come forward to BPD with information. There is currently no suspect in custody.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

