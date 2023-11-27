BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is currently on the scene of a homicide investigation Monday evening.

According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers received shots fired calls just after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of Closhire Lane in the Pratt neighborhood.

First responders arrived and discovered an adult male who was shot and lying in a grassy area. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was approached by one or more suspects in the area who fired over a dozen shots at him. Fitzgerald says BPD is investigating this shooting as a targeted attack.

There is no one in custody at this time. Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.