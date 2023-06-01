BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a burning woman’s body was discovered Thursday night.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Sellers Road just after 9 p.m. on reports of a burning body in a wooded area

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was able to determine the body to be an adult woman after extinguishing the fire. They also reportedly stated the body showed signs of trauma prior to being lit on fire.

Fitzgerald says BPD currently has no one in custody and encourages people in the area who witnessed any suspicious behavior to call BPD or CrimeStoppers.

The identity of the body is pending following an autopsy and report from the coroner’s office.

