JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in east Jefferson County Friday morning.

According to JCSO, deputies responded to calls of a shooting in the 1900 block of Springlake Court at approximately 6:23 a.m.

A 29-year-old man was found lying in the driveway of a residence with a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene by paramedics and transported to a hospital where he later died.

JCSO detectives are investigating the scene. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.