BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in an east Birmingham neighborhood Friday afternoon.

According to BPD, an officer was patrolling the 900 block of 47th Street North just before 1:30 p.m. when they heard several shots fired in the area. Shot Spotter alerts then led them to a nearby apartment complex in the area and observed a man lying unresponsive in the courtyard. They were suffering from a gunshot wound and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was later identified as Marquis Antone Black Jr., 22, from Fairfield.

No suspects are in custody at this time. If you have any information on this case, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

