Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is on the scene of an additional homicide scene Friday night.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were called to the 7400 block of 4th Avenue South just after 9:50 p.m. on reports of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult male who was shot inside a vehicle. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Fitzgerald stated no one is currently in custody and information is limited at this time. He also said investigators do not believe this case is related to a homicide investigation from earlier Friday night in Birmingham.

Anyone with information to contact BPD detectives at (205) 254-1764. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777 and remain anonymous.