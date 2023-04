Scene of a homicide investigation in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr Blvd (Courtesy of James Johnston).

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is currently investigating the scene of a homicide Tuesday night.

The investigation is underway in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Junior Boulevard North. A public information officer is en-route to the scene to provide additional information.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.