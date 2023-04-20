Scene of a homicide investigation in the 400 block of 4th Street Thomas (Photo courtesy of Brianna Walker)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating after a man was fatally shot while riding his bike Thursday evening.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 4th Street Thomas on reports of a person shot at around 5:00 p.m. They arrived and found an adult male victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation found that the victim was riding his bike down the street when a suspect drove by, got out of his car and fired multiple shots. The suspect then got back in his car and drove away. Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

No other information is available as BPD continues to investigate.