BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers arrived at the 500 block of 41st Street North just before 1 p.m. on calls of multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found a man lying unresponsive in an alleyway who was shot multiple times. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Personnel arrived and transported him to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation suggests that multiple shooters shot the victim. There is no one in custody at this time. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.