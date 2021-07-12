Man found dead in front yard of Birmingham home, investigation underway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was shot dead in the front yard of a Birmingham home early this Monday morning.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, a man was found dead in front of a home on the 8500 block of 3 Avenue North in Birmingham. BPD report that a suspect walked up and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene early Monday morning.

BPD are searching for the suspect and asking the public to provide information if able.

No further information has been made available at this time.

