Police: 1 dead in argument-fueled shooting in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating the Friday night shooting death of an unidentified male in west Birmingham.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday, West Precinct officers with the Birmingham Police Department received a report of a person shot. Upon arrival to the scene in the 500 block of 5th Street Thomas, officers found a male victim unresponsive in an alleyway. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald, the fatal shooting took place following a verbal altercation involving an unknown suspect. Fitzgerald says officers believe the victim and suspect were at a gathering.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

No further information is available as of Friday night.

