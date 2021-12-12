Homicide investigation underway following shooting at Birmingham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex left one person dead Sunday.

According to BPD, officers with the West Precinct responded around 12:06 a.m. to an apartment in the 900 block of Pike Road on the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found the victim slumped over in a chair in the front room of the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

BPD says a suspect was taken into custody. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.