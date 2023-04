Scene of a homicide investigation in the 1400 block of Brighton Road. (Courtesy: Marlon Price)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating the scene of a homicide Thursday night.

BPD officers responded to calls of a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Brighton Road at around 9:30 p.m. According to assistant public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, the scene is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details are available as police continue to investigate.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.