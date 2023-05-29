BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is investigating the scene of a homicide Monday night.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 44th Place North on reports of multiple ShotSpotter alerts shortly after 8 p.m. They discovered an adult male victim who was shot in a parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

Fitzgerald stated over 90 ShotSpotter alerts were pinged within minutes in the middle of the Kingston area. BPD currently has no one in custody and believes gunshots were exchanged between at least two groups.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777 to remain anonymous.

