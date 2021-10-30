Homicide investigation underway after man found unresponsive in Ensley driveway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound lying in an Ensley driveway Friday night.

Around 10:20 p.m. officers with the West Precinct responded to a ShotSpotter alert indicating that multiple rounds were fired in the 4200 block of Avenue L.

According to BPD, officers were patrolling an alleyway upon arrival and found a man lying unresponsive in a driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. No suspect is in custody at this time.

