Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death on Birmingham roadway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death on Fulton Avenue Southwest Sunday night.

According to Birmingham Police, officers found the victim around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Birmingham Fire later arrived and pronounced the unidentified victim dead on the scene.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested the victim was shot in the roadway and a suspect was spotted running from the area into a nearby home. Officers said they then surrounded a home on Fulton Street Southwest and took two people of interest into custody without incident.

Both people taken into custody will be questioned by Birmingham Police.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.