Homicide investigation underway after man found lying in Birmingham roadway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to BPD, North Precinct officers were dispatched around 6:15 p.m. to the 2700 block of 29th Avenue North on the report of a person down in the roadway reportedly struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Currently there are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

