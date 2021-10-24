Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Airport Highlands neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with gunshot wounds lying in the road Sunday morning in the Airport Highlands neighborhood.

According to BPD, an officer doing regular patrol in the neighborhood found an unidentified man lying in the road with several gunshot wounds around 7:30 a.m. Sunday. There were also several bullet casings in the area.

No suspect is in custody at this time. BPD encourages anyone with information pertaining to this case to call CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

