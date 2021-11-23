Homicide investigation underway after body found in kitchen closet at Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a body was found inside a kitchen closet in an apartment Monday afternoon.

According to BPD, officers arrived at the apartment complex located on Watertown Circle on a call of a person down. Once on the scene, the body was discovered in the closet and the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Eric Henderson, 26, of Birmingham.

Authorities say an off-duty officer investigated the complaint which led to the discovery of Henderson’s body. Three suspects were then detained and questioned by authorities. One person has been arrested but their identity is being withheld until formal charges are brought forward.

If you have any information on the case, contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

