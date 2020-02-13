Homicide investigation at Mobile Neighborhood Wal-Mart

Mobile, Ala., (WIAT) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at a Wal-Mart as a homicide. This is according to the Sheriff’s Office Crime Map.

The shooting happened yesterday on Government Boulevard.

Two men were shot. Investigators say the two got into a fight and began shooting at each other.

No other customers or employees were hurt.

Police have not yet released the name of any suspects or victims.

LATEST POSTS