HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood Police are investigating an overnight apartment complex shooting that one person injured.

Homewood Police said the shooting happened just before 2:00 a.m. on the 100 block of Aspen Circle. Police believe an unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into the adult male victim’s apartment and the victim was struck one time.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. No suspect description was provided by Homewood Police at this time.