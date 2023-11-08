HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers are surrounding the area of Valley Avenue near the CBS 42 station as they try to catch a burglary suspect.

Squad cars with the Homewood Police Department blocked off the area of Golden Crest Drive near Valley Avenue while officers searched the woods near the news station. One officer was armed with a rifle while another had a pistol ready.

As a result of the search, Homewood Middle School was placed on lockdown, although classes will continue.

No other information has been released regarding who they are trying to catch or if the suspect is armed.

Residents in the area are being encouraged to stay inside their homes as police search the area.

This is a developing story.