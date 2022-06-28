BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect is now in custody after leading police in a pursuit that went from Homewood and ended in Bessemer.

According to Sgt. John Carr of the Homewood Police Department, the chase began at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on Lakeshore Parkway. During the stop, officer discovered a driver, Demaria Hicks, and a passenger, Tyric McCall, in the car. During a background check, officers discovered that Hicks had a warrant out of Tarrant for a traffic violation while McCall had an active warrant out of Jefferson County for murder.

During the stop, Hicks drove the car away. During the pursuit, McCall threw a handgun out of the car. At one point, the pursuit went onto I-59, where McCall, armed with an assault rifle, got out of the car and fled the scene on foot. Officers quickly found McCall hiding in a shed and arrested him.

Police are still searching for Hicks.

A wrecker towing away a motorcycle that was involved in a police pursuit in Bessemer on Tuesday, June 28. (Courtesy Toby Carter)

During the chase, a motorcycle police officer was injured and has since been taken to UAB Hospital for critical injuries. The chase ended at the corner of 18th Avenue and 18th Way Bessemer.