HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is currently investigating two separate shootings that occurred Saturday night.

According to authorities, the first occurred at Urban Air on Green Springs Highway. A person who was involved in a fight in the parking lot fired a shot into the business. No one was injured. The suspect is in custody at police headquarters for investigation.

The second occurred at a residence in the 900 block of Mansard Drive. One shot was fired into the residence, no one was injured. A suspect is in custody and being investigated.