HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a person died Saturday.

According to the HPD, police responded to a residence in the 200 block of Robert Jenison Road on report of a person being shot at 11:42 p.m. Officers found a female at the location suffering from two gunshots to the lower abdomen. The victim was moved to UAB Hospital and was pronounced dead at about 3 p.m.

Detectives with the HPD took a female suspect into custody at a residence in the 1200 block of Circle Trail in Birmingham at 4:22 p.m. The suspect is at the Homewood Jail for questioning.