Homewood police investigating body found behind Brookwood Mall

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found at Brookwood Mall behind JoS. A. Bank early Friday morning.

HPD’s Sgt. Carr told CBS 42 they believe it was an accidental death and that the victim may have slipped and fell while walking along on a path.

The department received a call about the body at 6:25 a.m. Friday.

