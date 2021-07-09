Homewood police chase ends in crash, arrests following Sunday pursuit of same suspects

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Homewood police pursued a familiar silver Dodge Charger Friday afternoon before arresting the suspects following a crash.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday officers spotted a Charger that had been pursued earlier in the week on Sunday after the suspects fled when police attempted to pull them over. On Sunday, the suspects had given their information to the officers and then drove away. Officers gave pursuit, but the chase was called off since they had the identification of the suspects.

Police had obtained warrants to arrest suspects in relation to the vehicle chase on Sunday, and when officers spotted the Charger on West Valley Friday afternoon, they attempted to pull the suspects over. The suspects fled again, starting another chase.

The suspects got on I-59 North and exited on 31st Street North before taking a few turns and crashing, authorities say.

Police charged the suspects for attempting to elude warrants for their arrest on Sunday. They say that additional charges will be given for the chase that happened Friday.