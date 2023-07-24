HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — Last week the Homewood Police Department’s (HPD) Special Investigations Unit worked with the F.B.I to make six arrests as an ongoing effort to fight child exploitation and human trafficking.

HPD partnered with the F.B.I. ‘s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force in Operation Cross Country to arrest and formally charge six Alabama men on July 20 and 21.

The following were all transferred to the Jefferson County Jail upon arrest:

Robertin Gallegos, 64, of Alabaster, has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child (class B felony) and traveling to meet a minor for sex (class A felony). His bond is set at $60,000.00.

Marvin Gentry, 57, of Calera, has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child (class B felony) and traveling to meet a minor for sex (class A felony). His bond is set at $60,000.00.

Decarlos Brown, 23, of Birmingham, has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child (class B felony) and traveling to meet a minor for sex (class A felony). His bond is set at $100,000.00.

Logan Sullivan, 30, of Homewood, has been charged with distribution of obscene material (class B felony). His bond is set at $45,000.00.

John Washburn, 37, of Birmingham, has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child (class B felony), traveling to meet a minor for sex (class A felony) and transmitting obscene material (class B felony). His bond is set at $150,000.

Randall Manweiler, 27, of Mount Olive, has been charged with electronic solicitation of a child (class B felony) and traveling to meet a minor for sex (class B felony). His bond is set at $90,000.

HPD said these investigations are ongoing and they will provide updates as they become available.