BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers located a suspect charged with several burglaries across Homewood.

Jacorey Donte Stephenson, 32, of Birmingham, was located by officers at a residence in the 10 block of Aspen Cove in Homewood on Monday. He has been charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft of property.

On Nov. 8, Stephenson fled the scene of an attempted robbery, which led to a search in the area of Golden Crest Circle and Valley Avenue. As a result of the search, Homewood Middle School was placed on a temporary lockdown.

Stephenson was transported to the Jefferson County Jail and is being held on a total bond of $60,000.