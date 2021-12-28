Homeowner, suspect exchange gunfire at Gardendale subdivision

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are reminding people to keep their cars locked after gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and a resident early Tuesday morning.

According to the Gardendale Police Department, officers received a call around 3 a.m. Tuesday reporting a group of individuals were going through cars at the Brentwood Subdivision.

Gardendale PD reports that gunfire was exchanged between a homeowner and a suspect. No injuries were reported and no further information has been made available at this time.

