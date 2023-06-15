PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an alleged burglary Thursday where a gun was discharged.

According to JCSO Lt. Joni Money, deputies were dispatched at about 4 p.m. to the 4000 block of Dean Road and Highway 79. The homeowner of the property had shot a suspected burglar, who tried to flee but was later found by officers.

The suspect was taken to UAB Hospital, sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening. The homeowner did not have any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.