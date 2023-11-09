WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who was living on the streets in Walton County was arrested on multiple charges, deputies said Wednesday.

Douglass Kersey Miller, 63, of Jones County, Georgia had been living in Walton since October, officials wrote in a news release. Deputies made contact with him on Baldwin Avenue in DeFuniak Springs and determined that he was wanted in both Georgia and Alabama on sex crime charges.

Miller “was adamant he was Miller’s cousin and that he, Douglas Miller, had in fact died,” authorities said. Deputies said they determined this was a lie and arrested Miller on warrants for child molestation and incest.

Miller faces charges in Walton County for false identification, failing to report as a sexual offender, or establishing transient residency.

He was taken to the Walton County Jail.